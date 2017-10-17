Exciting times for Power Tee®

Golf-Tech Ltd, manufacturer of the world’s leading automated teeing system Power Tee®, turned 21 in March and have celebrated by making some significant and exciting changes.

In April Matt Foley became the Managing Director for the UK, Europe and UAE, then last month the Power Tee® team moved to a bigger factory to meet the increasing global demands.

Since taking over as MD, Matt has not only implemented the move to the new factory, but has carried on with continued success in the sales arena with the installation of 34 Power Tees® at the impressive Seve Golf Center Rotterdam, a marinised Power Tee® on a stunning new super yacht and the company’s first installation in the UAE to name a few.

CEO and creator of Power Tee® Martin Wyeth said: “Matt has been with the company for 10 years and has spent most of that time travelling around the UK and Europe growing the brand.

“The company has experienced a few changes over the past three years, but through it all Matt has carried on providing our customers with great service and support, whilst growing our brand and reputation throughout Europe.

“Matt has added new recruits such as Ross Jones to the business development team, and several new quality additions to the factory and office. It was an easy decision to offer Matt the MD position and we are delighted he has accepted the role”.

Matt said of his promotion: “It has been a great honour working for Power Tee® for the past 10 years, Martin created a phenomenal product and business before his move to the USA. I have a huge amount of respect for him, our product and our team. We have a wonderful opportunity ahead of us as we continue to grow into new markets.

“When Martin and Clare asked if I wanted to take the MD’s role on, I was flattered. The company that they built together has been entrusted to my stewardship, a role I am humbled to be offered.

“I am very fortunate to have a great team around me. Our ethos has seen us through some challenging times together and will see us through many great times ahead!

“Our move to a bigger factory has been a result of our continued global success. Our focus in the UK has always been to deliver the highest quality product, matched by the highest quality of service this will not change. In fact, the move has made this easier for us to accomplish this.

“The Golf Channel launch is something we are all very excited about and the adverts look fantastic. We have 4th on the all-time money list and USA Ryder Cup captain, Mr 58 himself Jim Furyk, as a leading brand ambassador featuring in some of the adverts.

“With Jim Furyk as an ambassador and Le Golf National as a customer, 2018 and the Ryder Cup will be very exciting, so whilst we are one big team both sides of the pond, we will have a foot in both camps come September 25th!

“Ross and I will try and lay down the first marker for team Europe in January when we go over for the PGA show. If you are attending the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando please feel free to come and visit our stand 1017 24th -26th January 2018.”

