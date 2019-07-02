England Golf provides insurance for affiliated members

England Golf is collaborating with Bluefin Sport, part of global insurance broker and risk adviser Marsh, to provide £10m personal liability insurance for all its affiliated club members.

The cover came into effect on July 1, and will be an additional benefit for members.

England Golf Chief Executive Nick Pink said: “We are absolutely delighted to work with Bluefin Sport to provide this cover as an additional benefit of affiliating to England Golf.The safety of our sport is a concern at every level of the game and this is a very exciting step forward which will provide peace of mind to all our clubs that their members are covered.”

David Christmas, Head of Leisure and National Governing Bodies, Bluefin Sport, commented: “We are extremely pleased to be working alongside England Golf to deliver personal liability insurance as part of its member benefits. Bluefin Sport already provides specialist products and services for a large number of golf clubs across the UK and we share their passion for the game.”

England Golf is launching a promotional campaign to help clubs tell their members about the offer and encourage them to visit www.englandgolf.org/my-account to activate their cover. Clubs will be provided with marketing materials and social media assets.

All clubs have to do is to retain a list of their members which matches their affiliation fee return. This may be required when insurers are assessing claims and need to check that an individual golfer has a right to the cover. The insurance is underwritten by Allianz and provided through Bluefin Sport.