Durabunker signs up as BIGGA’s latest Education Supporter

Bunker design and construction specialist Durabunker has pledged its commitment to members of the British & International Golf Greenkeepers Association after becoming the association’s latest Education Supporter.

Durabunker is a market leader in the construction of high performance, low maintenance bunkers with a growing international portfolio and a product line that includes patented synthetic bunker edge technology and multiple bunker liners. Durbunker also offers flexible installation models, full contractor services and structured training courses.

In its new capacity as Education Supporter for BIGGA, Durabunker will help provide valuable professional development opportunities for BIGGA members.

Durabunker director Rhydian Lewis said: “Since first bringing the Synthetic Bunker Edge to market in 2010, I have had the pleasure to meet and work with so many genuinely friendly and supportive characters in the greenkeeping industry. It still amazes how professional and knowledgeable greenkeepers are and how much of a challenge many of them face in their working lives. It’s a tough gig and I’m constantly impressed at how they rise to that challenge.

“Having spent a large part of my career in training and education, I remain passionate about the benefits that lifelong learning brings to any profession. Given I now make my living through the help of greenkeepers across the UK and beyond, it seemed the right time for Durabunker to commit to supporting BIGGA by becoming an Education Partner. We are all looking forward to working more closely with BIGGA and to supporting the industry that is the lifeblood of our company’s success.”

BIGGA Business Development Manager Lauren Frazer said: “Durabunker is a dynamic and modern company that is bringing innovative new methods of construction into the golf industry. I’m delighted that Rhydian and the rest of the team are so eager to engage with BIGGA members to develop the opportunities we are able to offer to further raise standards across the golf course maintenance industry.”