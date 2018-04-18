Diamonds And Rubies In The New 2018 Catalogue

Diamond Golf, Europe’s only dedicated club fitting, club making and club repair specialist, is celebrating 40 years in the golf industry by releasing its 2018 Ruby Anniversary and Wishon Golf product catalogues.

With 128 pages of leading brand shafts, club components and fitting tools, grips and training aids, the Diamond Golf 2018 brochure features all the new launches from major golf brands like the Wishon Golf, Mitsubishi, Aldila, Graphite Design, True Temper, Nippon, KBS, Golf Pride, Lamkin, TwoThumb, G-Rip, Winn and many more.

In all, nearly 70 brand new products for 2018 are showcased – including the latest from putter grip specialists Superstroke and Grip Master – alongside a mammoth range of indispensible essentials for the club professional wishing to enhance the service they provide.

The 80-page Wishon catalogue is the second to be produced since the brand came under the Diamond Golf umbrella and includes four new products: the innovative Shaftlock Connector System which allows ultra-quick changing between shafts and club heads; 318RS Hybrid Irons; PCF Micro groove wedges; and a range of Wishon apparel by premium clothing supplier Peter Millar.

Unveiling both brochures Diamond Golf Managing Director Daren Treacy, said: “This is a special year for us – 40 years in the golf industry meant that there was no colour we could use for the front cover other than ruby red. It’s a milestone we are very proud of and the catalogue reflects this.

“By the same token, we are delighted to have the Wishon line of products in the Diamond Golf stable which has catapulted us from the European to the global stage.

“Although our website is comprehensive, we have a huge range of products and feedback from our customers is that they like to see everything in one place, in an easy to read format, and the new brochures certainly deliver that.

“In a way it’s regarded as a ‘clubfitter’s bible’ because our stock ranges from a single ferrule all the way up to workbench-mounted cutting, bending and measuring gauges.

“Not only that, with 18 pages of training aids, we enable the professional to stock a complete selection of proven game-improving products at retail.”

Diamond Golf’s 2018 catalogue also explains more about the highly successful DGI Academy – a purpose-built training facility for anyone interested in club fitting, club making and club repairs.

With the academy, new brochures and unparalleled customer service that its team offers, Diamond Golf is an essential resource for any PGA professional and for 40 years has been at the forefront of bringing club equipment education to the industry.

Founded in 1978, Diamond Golf carries the widest range of golf club components, workshop items and training aids in Europe. It stocks more than £750,000 of products at wholesale value and has a 4,000sq ft warehouse and office in West Sussex, with 18 employees focused entirely on delivering great services to golf Professionals and the industry.

Daren added: “Everything we do is geared to giving pros the tools and expertise to place club fitting education and game improvement services at the cornerstone of their operations and keep their customers coming back for more.”

Printed copies of both brochures are available directly from Diamond Golf and will also be available as a download on their website http://www.diamondgolf.co.uk /. There is a separate price list which allows customers to quickly and easily cross reference pricing with products.