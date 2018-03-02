Diamond Golf Joins Forces with BGIA To Help Grow The Game

Diamond Golf International, Europe’s leading golf component company, has renewed its membership of the British Golf Industry Association, continuing a long-standing relationship dating back to the founding of the BGIA over 25 years ago.

Diamond Golf’s long history with the BGIA began when Chris Treacy, the founder of Diamond Golf, served for several years on the first BGIA committee, following its founding in the early 1990’s.

The baton has since been passed to Chris’s son, Daren, who, as managing director of Diamond Golf since 1999, is keen to continue to strengthen the company’s links with the BGIA, the wider golf industry, and the golfing community in general.

The BGIA is currently composed of almost 40 leading manufacturers and suppliers operating in Europe’s biggest golf market and seeks to increase value and participation across the sport and its supporting industry.

Daren said: “I believe the golf industry is stronger as one voice, and the only way to cement that strength is to be a part the BGIA. We encourage all companies in the industry to join the BGIA and help grow the game of golf.

“The core values of the BGIA align with our belief that the industry as a whole should be seeking ways to help grow the game. The BGIA has come a long way since its inception over 25 years ago, and Diamond Golf, which celebrates its 40th year in business in 2018, wishes to play a part in the future growth of the industry and to help widen golf’s appeal.”

He added: “With many challenges facing the golf industry, Diamond Golf wishes to play a part in helping the BGIA tackle its mission to grow the game. Reports suggest that fewer people are taking up golf, and this decline needs to be addressed.”

“Also, the prospect of Britain leaving the EU could have implications for all companies based in the UK – a wider membership of the BGIA will strengthen the British golf industry and help to place our companies at the forefront of future growth prospects in Europe.”

Philip Morley, Chairman of the BGIA, commented: “The BGIA campaigns for sustained growth in value and participation across the sport and supporting industry. Having Diamond Golf as part of the BGIA will help us better reflect the views of the entire industry and unite together to grow the game of golf.

“We’ve met on several occasions with key members of the Diamond Golf team most notably their MD Daren Treacy and he shares the BGIA’s desire to become more actively involved in developing the game. We’re delighted to re-establish a historic partnership and welcome Diamond Golf back into the BGIA.”

Founded in 1978, Diamond Golf is Europe’s premier component supplier, and as the foremost authority on club making and repairs, enjoys a reputation second to none for service within the industry. The Arundel-based company distributes many of the leading shaft and grip brands, including True Temper, Mitsubishi Rayon, Aldila, Grafalloy, Golf Pride, Apollo, UST, Lamkin, Winn, KBS, Nippon, G-Rip, Aerotech, Shimada, Xcaliber and Graphite Design.

In 2015, Diamond Golf launched the DGI Academy – a prospectus of courses aimed at golf professionals and dedicated to the art of club making, club fitting and repairs. Based at its UK headquarters, the Academy is comprised of a purpose-built workshop and classroom facility, with a GC2 launch monitor and HMT system by Foresight Sports. Any PGA members attending a DGI Academy course from Diamond Golf will gain CPD points.

In 2016, Diamond Golf bought the US-based component design company Tom Wishon Golf Technology, further strengthening DGI’s position today as Europe’s biggest components supplier, and broadening its reach to the global marketplace.

Diamond Golf www.diamondgolf.co.uk