Diamond Golf Celebrates Ruby Anniversary

Europe’s leading club component supplier Diamond Golf is celebrating its 40th anniversary within the golf industry.

The seeds of Diamond Golf’s beginnings can be traced back to the mid-1970s, when the late Chris Treacy was working as the shop manager at Oaks Park Golf Centre in Surrey. He spotted a gap in the market that urgently needed filling – the supply of specialist golf club repair tools, machinery and components to club professionals.

He also recognized the need to teach these pros and their assistants how to make and repair clubs. Thus, was born Diamond Golf’s unique business proposition, as both a supplier and educator – the two elements that still drive the business today under the stewardship of Chris’s son Managing Director Daren Treacy.

Four decades after starting as a one-man business operating out of a garage in Worthing, West Sussex, Diamond Golf has transformed itself into a multi-national hi-tech supply business to PGA professionals and clubmakers all over the world, working with major golf component companies like True Temper, Mitsubishi Rayon, Aldila, Grafalloy, Golf Pride, Lamkin, Winn, KBS, Nippon and G-Rip.

Today, Diamond Golf International is widely recognized as being the authority on club making and club repairs and enjoys a reputation for providing not only components to the industry but education and technical advice too.

The introduction of the DGI Academy in 2015 has seen PGA professionals and club fitters from all over Europe visiting the purpose-built workshop facilities and offices in Arundel, West Sussex, to attend courses on club fitting and club repairs.

In October 2016, Diamond Golf’s long-standing relationship with world-renowned club component designer Tom Wishon became much stronger when he sold the Wishon Golf brand to Diamond Golf, launching the company on to the global stage.

Throughout the last 40 years, the company has continued to expand and innovate. Its Arundel warehouse now stocks more than 90,000 products at any one time and the team are sending out hundreds of orders every day, most on a same-day turnaround.

Daren Treacy, Managing Director said, “We have a great story – from finding a gap in the golf market and then turning it into a profitable golf business. Constant innovation and evaluation of what we do has helped to secure our place in the golf market over the years.

“Taking on the Wishon brand globally has created the opportunity for continued growth and the introduction of the DGI Academy has really taken us back to our roots – that of teaching and encouraging and giving back to an industry that we have grown up with over the last four decades.

“There’s a great team in place here at Diamond Golf. We are dedicated to customer service and providing professional advice to PGA professionals and clubfitters all over the world. We love what we do, and I think it shows.”

Today, Diamond Golf’s reputation for unparalleled service and supply within the golf industry is stronger than ever, with an ever-growing catalogue of shafts, grips, clubheads and various other essential golf components, including tools, machinery and supplies.

To find out more about the DGI Academy or to get your copy of the new 2018 Diamond Golf Catalogue please visit www.diamondgolf.co.uk or call 01903 726999.