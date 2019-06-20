ClearCourse acquires intelligentgolf

Software technology company ClearCourse Partnership has announced its acquisition of intelligentgolf, a leading web-based provider of golf club and competition management software.

The deal represents an expansion of ClearCourse’s offering into the sport and leisure industry and is the tenth company to join the partnership since its foundation in October 2018.

intelligentgolf was founded in 2000 with the aim of making playing in golf competitions at club level easier and more rewarding for players. The company offers a variety of cloud- and app-based services for golfers, clubs and golf organisations that aid the management of golf, including features such as tee time booking, performance analysis, handicapping, website development, membership administration and subscriptions, event management and an electronic point of sale platform.

Its intuitive online system is accessible from any device with web access, allowing greater flexibility to golfers and club managers. intelligentgolf currently has over 500 customers, including open venues, proprietary and private members’ clubs, Golfing Unions and other related bodies. With around 80,000 unique logins each day, intelligentgolf is an integral part of the UK’s golfing landscape.

Intelligentgolf is the first acquisition ClearCourse Partnership LLP has made in the sports and leisure sector and is an important milestone for the business, expanding its offering into a new market and enabling its existing companies to offer their solutions to new end users.

Gerry Gualtieri, CEO of ClearCourse, commented: “intelligentgolf is a unique business that has brilliantly tapped into the needs of the golfing community and, as such, has been widely adopted throughout the UK. We are excited to bring the company on board. Its combined offering of software and payments services for memberships organisations fall within ClearCourse’s strategic vision and is the first acquisition for the Partnership in the sports and leisure sector. It is a highly complementary addition to the Partnership that will provide our existing companies access to a significant new market.”

Jamie Abbott, founder and managing director of intelligentgolf, said: “We are really proud to have built intelligentgolf into the highly successful company that it is today, with a track record of innovation and great support for our customers. By becoming part of the ClearCourse partnership we will gain access to investment and resources that will enable us to accelerate developing and building our services, so that we can continue to lead the market with our technological expertise.”