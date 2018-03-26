Chervò’s New American Focus After Shares Buyout

Chervò S.p.A., the leading Italian brand of golf and sportswear, has acquired 95 per cent of shares of Chervò USA, while the remaining five per cent will be owned by two local investors.

Chervò USA, previously owned by an American investments company, is set to continue to operate as a licensee of Chervò S.p.A.

The USA benefits from the world’s largest golf market with more than 20 million players as well as boasting the most brands. However, in recent years there has been growing interest in premium European brands from the company’s target audience – young, wealthy, fashion-conscious and fit consumers, both male and female.

Manfred Erlacher, CEO and co-founder of Chervò S.p.A., declared: “We are committed to taking Chervò to a leading position in America among premium golf brands, as well as introducing our products to a selection of sportswear retailers, thanks to our innovative fabrics, style, Italian origin and long-established tradition.”

Manfred’s brother, Peter Erlacher, chief design officer and co-founder, added: “When designing Chervò products, I have in mind a cosmopolitan consumer appreciating performance and beauty, enjoying a refined active lifestyle.

“In America – the most challenging market in the world – a wide number of consumers match well with my inspiration. I am confident that, with their personality, they will appreciate our creations that are unmistakably part of Italian fashion heritage.”

Chervò USA is to be managed by vice president, sales & operations and managing partner Layne Dempsey, who worked in a similar capacity under the former ownership, as supervisor to the office staff and sales agents.

Chervò S.p.A. decided to enter the USA market directly and is determined to remain a key player. As part of the strategy, it will participate in selected trade shows with the PGA Merchandise Show in Orlando 2019 receiving priority.

Founded in 1982, Chervò S.p.A. develops, manufactures, markets and sells quality active sportwear. It is present in more than 30 countries world-wide and boasts its own sales channels alongside selected distributors and licensees. Chervò S.p.A.‘s products are sold in more than 1,000 stores including around 40 Chervò pro shops, as well as concession shops in some of the most prestigious department stores and golf chains.

For more information please contact: Manfred Erlacher manfred.erlacher@chervo.com