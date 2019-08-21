Carden Park unveils new-look golf facilities

Carden Park Hotel in Cheshire has revealed its first golf development since announcing its three-year strategic investment programme earlier this summer.

England’s Golf Hotel of the Year has unveiled a newly-refurbished pro shop plus a custom-fitting studio kitted out with TrackMan technology.

The new pro shop now offers TaylorMade and Ping equipment and Green Lamb apparel, along with existing brands Under Armour, Nike, Adidas, Oscar Jacobson and more.

The 1,000-acre country estate can now offer its members and guest custom club fittings with TaylorMade and Ping. The new custom-fitting bay allows members to try out clubs with Carden Park’s team of pros to ensure the clubs fit them and their style and ultimately help to improve their game.

During a Custom Fit session pros will learn an individual’s handicap, height and shot preferences and, using TrackMan software, analyse factors such as Face Angle, Dynamic Loft and Smash Factor, resulting in the best head-shaft combination that optimises distance and consistency. A full bag fitting will cost members £50.

Alongside the pro shop and custom fit studio upgrade, the clubhouse bar has also been refurbished, with new soft furnishings, lighting and flooring.

Carden Park has recently been nominated for England’s Best Golf Course and England’s Best Golf Hotel at the World Golf Awards.