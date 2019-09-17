BMW PGA Gala Concert Raises Huge Sums For Charity

A total of £278,000 was raised for the Prostate Project and the European Tour Foundation during a fundraising drive at the 2019 BMW PGA Championship Gala Dinner on Saturday evening (September 14).

The Prostate Project and the European Tour Foundation – which is the tour’s charitable arm – will benefit from the funds raised through table sales and auction prizes at the star-studded Gala Dinner, as members of rock band The Faces were reunited on stage at Wentworth ahead of the BMW PGA Championship, which takes place from September 19-22.

Music legends Sir Rod Stewart, Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood, and The Who drummer Kenney Jones performed a 90-minute set in at the famous Surrey venue alongside Jim Cregan, entertaining the 400 guests in attendance with their back catalogue of classics, including ‘You’re in My Heart’, ‘Stay With Me’, ‘Maggie May’, and ‘Sweet Little Rock and Roller’.

Jones, who was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2013, was overwhelmed by the money raised for the Prostate Project as they continue their work in raising awareness and improving the diagnosis and treatment of the disease.

“The 2019 BWM PGA Championship Gala Dinner was an incredible evening and I want to thank everyone for their generosity and support for such a worthy cause,” said Jones, an ambassador for the Prostate Project. “It was wonderful to have my good friends Rod, Ronnie and Jim take the stage on Saturday evening at Wentworth in what was another amazing opportunity to raise funds for a charity very dear to my heart in the Prostate Project. I simply cannot thank them enough.

“The Prostate Project is a local charity and one that helped me immensely, and of course many others. Having been diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2013, I know first-hand the support this charity offers, and I am delighted we could showcase the fantastic work of this organisation.”

Nick Rose, Head of European Tour Foundation, said: “On behalf of the European Tour Foundation and the Prostate Project, I would like to thank everyone involved in the BMW PGA Championship Gala Dinner. A huge amount of effort went in to bring this event together and the money raised will make a massive difference to both charities.”

Fans can also buy tickets to see a top class line-up of entertainment on the Slingsby Show Stage in the BMW Championship village, with Rudimental headlining on Saturday night (Sept 21) and Anne-Marie bringing the curtain down on Sunday evening (Sept 22).