Bernhard Joins EIGCA Partnership Programme

The European Institute of Golf Course Architects are delighted to announce that Bernhard have become their latest Bronze Partner.

Welcoming the new Partnership Ross McMurray, President of the European Institute of Golf Course Architects (EIGCA) said, “Partnership with the EIGCA provides an opportunity for our Partners to gain direct access to golf course architects. It is also greatly valued by our Members giving them the chance to learn about and use the latest advances in industry practices and technologies. We look forward to introducing Bernhard to our members at our upcoming annual meeting in Bruges in April and learning more about their specialist technology and the benefits it can offer.”

Jonathan Pendry, Director of Agronomy for Bernhard says, “We are very proud to be a Bronze Partner of the EIGCA. Bernhard and Company is committed to providing innovative technology solutions to the sportsturf industry, enabling managers to deliver exceptional facilities. Being a Partner of the EIGCA, we will be able to work closer with golf course architects and its other Partners & Affiliates, sharing with them technologies that will enhance the golf course design, construction and maintenance processes. We believe these technologies will play a significant role as the sportsturf industry becomes ever more environmentally focused.”

With 150 years of experience working in the turf grass industry Bernhard has built a reputation for being the leader in the grinder market. The company supplies most of the World’s Top 100 golf courses and supports the European Tour, PGA Tour of America and USGA by providing specialist tournament support for high profile competitions such as the Masters, US Open and Ryder Cup.

Bernhard also supplies SubAir and TurfBreeze systems throughout Europe, Middle East and Northern Africa. SubAir is a subsurface aeration and moisture management system that allows for increased control of the environmental conditions within the rootzone to produce deep rooted resilient & healthy turf. TurfBreeze is their range of fans designed to improve air circulation, control surface moisture and minimise the risk of disease within the turf.

Find out more about the EIGCA Partnership Programme and the opportunities it provides on the EIGCA website – https://www.eigca.org/PartnershipHub

European Institute of Golf Course Architects (EIGCA) www.eigca.org

Bernhard and Company https://www.bernhard.co.uk/