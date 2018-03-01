Azalea Expands Golf Tourism Expertise with Seventy2 Golf Partnership 

Market-leading marcomms agency Azalea has strengthened its offering to the golf tourism industry by entering into an exclusive partnership with former IAGTO director Giles Greenwood and his Seventy2 Golf agency.

Greenwood, who spent 12 years with IAGTO before leaving late last year, will add a dynamic travel trade sales arm to Azalea’s already burgeoning business in the golf tourism sector, providing new and existing agency clients with a professional and insightful golf trade sales function. In addition, Azalea and Seventy2 Golf will be working together on specific projects for the global golf industry.

Azalea director Andy Barwell explained: “Giles has spent a long time at IAGTO developing the association across the globe. He has exceptional knowledge of tour operators and destinations globally and is a well-regarded figure in the golf tourism industry.

“We will be working together with existing and potential clients, as well as providing additional insight to Seventy2 Golf’s current client portfolio and hope this will be a long-lasting and mutually beneficial arrangement.”

Greenwood added: “I have known and worked with the guys at Azalea for many years and have always found them innovative and exceptionally professional. Having spent 15 years working at the heart of the global tourism industry, I understand the intricacies and challenges first hand and believe this partnership with Azalea will be a boon for golf resorts and destinations across the globe.”

Now in its 11th year of trading, Azalea has established itself as one of Europe’s leading specialist agencies, working with some of the continent’s major national and regional tourist boards, flagship golf and lifestyle resorts, and leading brands.

