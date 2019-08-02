59club Breaks New Ground In Asia

59club, the market leader providing customer service analytics and performance measurement programmes, has launched in Asia. Their presence will drive standards of customer service and sales etiquette at venues across the region with the newfound capability to gather crucial performance data and compare themselves against some of the finest member and guest experiences across the golf, leisure & spa industries.

Already a mainstay with industry-leading facilities across the UK, Europe and the Middle East (such as four-time Ryder Cup host, The Belfry, who have engaged with 59club since 2007; Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship venue, Abu Dhabi Golf Club; and Gleneagles, stage for the 2019 Solheim Cup), 59club provides mystery shopper benchmarking and customer satisfaction survey software to self-track individual and team performance across all venue revenue streams. The ability to gauge sales performance and service provision and make improvements founded in statistical evidence has been an extremely powerful tool for golf venue operators seeking to enhance business performance.

The launch has seen the appointment of a strong team based in Bangkok, Thailand, led by Operations Manager, Araya Singhsuwan (pictured above). She is also a former professional golfer who held a fully exempt tour card for the Thai-LPGA and China-LPGA tours from 2010 to 2018.

The Asian team, supported by 59club HQ, is already working hard to improve and maintain sales and service etiquette. Thana City CC, Thai CC and Angkor Golf Resort are Asia’s first adopters, with representatives on the road showcasing the power of the 59club platform to new venues on a daily basis.

Simon Wordsworth, the founder and CEO of 59club, said: “Asia is golf’s fastest growing market in terms of new golf course developments, and shows huge potential for growth as a destination as visitor numbers increase. In order to ensure the product is meeting the demands of an ever-discerning golfing public, the venues who stand out above the crowd will be those who embrace data-driven solutions to better performance.

“Our move to establish 59club Asia reflects the opportunity that exists among Asia-based venues to become some of the most popular globally, and we are delighted with the response we have had already. There is a distinct appetite in the market, and we look forward to helping an increasing number of decision-makers to set themselves apart from the opposition.”

59club’s offer revolves around the use of mystery shopper audits, along with market-leading survey software, which is integrated within existing club systems, to highlight areas of strength and weaknesses, pinpointing the training and support required for staff to address shortcomings across their sales, service and facility management.

Venues can also compare their performance against chosen competitors and the industry’s best performing podium destinations, providing real time global data with a view to applying best practice, adjusting business strategy and, eventually, reaping the rewards.

Chartchai Veerasinthop, General Manager, Golf, Thana City Country Club, said: “Working with 59club will help us to improve our services and facilities by better understanding the areas that need to be developed. Not only will this allow us to generate more revenue to the golf club, it will also help us meet the expectations of our members and guests every time they visit Thana City Country Club.”

For more information on 59club Asia visit: www.59clubasia.com

Pictured top: Chartchai Veerasinthop, General Manager, Golf, Thana City Country Club, with Araya Singhsuwan