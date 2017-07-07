Your Golf Travel partners with Under Armour

Your Golf Travel has partnered with Under Armour to offer golfers booking their next golf holiday a free Under Armour Performance Polos as an added value to their trip of choice.

With over 250,000 golfers travelling annually and with an 9.1/10 rating on Trust Pilot already in place, Your Golf Travel continues to work with key partners to enhance customer experience pre, during and post travel, striving to provide as many added values on top of the basic holiday experience as possible.

Throughout July & August 2017, groups of 8 or more travelling within the UK and Ireland, or groups of 4 or more looking to travel to Europe will be sent one free Under Armour Perfomance Polo for the lead booker, while Rest of The World bookings will see every golfer in the group bag a free garment.

Under Armour, the originator of performance apparel, footwear and accessories, has long been at the forefront of innovation in performance apparel for sport, and clothes some of golf’s leading stars including two time major champion, Jordan Spieth and three time European Tour winner, Matthew Fitzpatrick.

The partnership with Under Armour coincides with an exciting time for the golf travel specialist, with record bookings and travellers recorded in early 2017 and a view to continue rewarding existing and new customers with as much value for money as possible moving into the second half of the year.

Your Golf Travel services 3,000 destinations in over 25 countries worldwide. Based in central London, it sells a range of golf travel products, from weekend breaks and tours of Continental Europe, to long haul holidays and attendance packages for high profile professional tournaments such as the US Masters at Augusta.

