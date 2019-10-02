Your Golf Travel Announces Key Appointments

Ben Davis, formerly Head of Commercial for Your Golf Travel has been promoted to Business Development Director. Ben has been with YGT for three years and has proven himself to be an invaluable asset to the company.

“I’m proud to have been part of the YGT journey over the last three years,” he said. “It’s an exciting time for the company as we continue to grow and develop with initiatives like Team YGT, and I’m very much looking forward to the prospect of contributing to future successes.”

In recent years Ben Davis has worked extremely hard to grow the business through a series of successful initiatives and promotions, none more so than this year’s Team YGT.

With a network of nearly 100 PGA pros, the Team YGT has taken off since it was unveiled earlier this year. Team YGT members enjoy exclusive offers and access plus further bespoke benefits when booking groups on commission and this is proving hugely popular, with large numbers pre-booking via this route for 2020.

“Team YGT has proven to be effective and highly popular this year,” said Darren Bragg, Senior Commercial Manager at Your Golf Travel. “To have these industry experts working alongside us, across the country, gives us tremendous reach and, as we’ve seen, this has been valuable in helping us to grow the business.”

On the back of Davis’ promotion, Alan Reid, who has been head pro at West Lothian Golf Club since 2007, has joined YGT as Product Manager for Scotland. He will also join the Business Development Team to drive Team YGT in Scotland. Alan is a well-respected PGA professional and has competed on both the Challenge and European Tours in the past.

“I’m very excited to join Your Golf Travel,” said Alan. “It’s a fabulous opportunity to be part of a thriving and dynamic organisation that strives to offer customers the very best golf travel experiences.”

Your Golf Travel has been at the very forefront of the world golf travel market for over a decade now, during which time the company has overseen and co-ordinated bookings and tee-times to over 3,000 destinations in 22 countries worldwide for a phenomenal 200,000 golfers every year.

Your Golf Travel http://www.yourgolftravel.com/