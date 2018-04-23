World Corporate Golf Challenge partners with World of Leading Golf

The World Corporate Golf Challenge (WCGC) has announced that they will be partnering with World of Leading Golf (WLG). The agreement will see WLG become an Official Global Partner of the WCGC, the world’s largest and longest standing amateur corporate golf event.

Through the global partnership, WCGC will deliver for WLG global brand exposure through extensive media coverage promoting golf events in over 30 countries, highlighted by the flagship World Final. The tournament series will enable WLG to activate its member clubs encouraging new and existing business relationships. WCGC will in addition assist

introducing new golf clubs to the ever growing WLG family.

Claus Feldt, CEO, WLG commented: “WCGC has proven its ability to create a truly global event offering significant value to partners and participants. We are excited at the opportunity to bring together the world’s leading golf venues with the world’s leading amateur corporate golf event offering our venues global brand recognition supported by a strong golf and business tournament model that can easily be implemented within their operations.”

WLG through its network of over 60 venues will look to support WCGC’s official licensed partners in each territory by promoting the event to its member clubs via its existing business relationships with leading brands and blue-chip companies. In territories where the WCGC is yet to find a licensed partner WLG will assist in bringing the WCGC concept to these territories through its leading venues and promotional channels.

Jose Guerra, WCGC Chairman said: “We are delighted WLG is joining as an Official Global Partner. There is no doubt our partnership with WLG will help the event reach new heights, assist our licensees and also accelerate our plans for growth in new key territories. We share a lot of the same business goals and we hope this partnership will go a long way to maintaining our position as the leading corporate golf tournament in the world.”

The World Corporate Golf Challenge began in the United Kingdom in 1993 in association with The Times Newspaper. The intention was simple: Provide companies with a platform that would help enhance relationships both internally (incentives, communications, human resources, etc.) and externally (clients, suppliers, etc.).

The event is now an international network of national amateur golf tournaments promoted and run by sports marketing organizations (the licensees) in association with local national print media partners. The annual winners from each territory compete in the World Final representing not only their company but also their country and national media partner.

World of Leading Golf is an international and independent name operating as a gateway for golf venues to attain true global recognition as an industry leader. With more than 60 venues across 24 countries it is a brand that signifies a community of quality and value; a symbol to demonstrate inclusion among the world’s best.

Admission to the World of Leading Golf is limited and based on successfully passing the World of Leading Golf Mystery Test; a quality audit conducted by WLG research partner IGR. Upon entrance to WLG, member venues can enjoy strong benefits including research and benchmarking, networking, marketing and consultancy services and a large selection of golf and travel offers for individual club members through a comprehensive concierge service.

