‘Wingly’ Offers Affordable Air Fares Direct to Le Touquet

Le Touquet Golf Resort, home of France’s #1 links, is now even more accessible to UK golfers thanks to an innovative flight-sharing platform.

Wingly connects passengers from the UK, France and Germany to more than 6,000 registered pilots. The web and app-based service, which runs along similar lines to a carpool, enables golfers to share the cost of flights and fly direct to France’s north-east coast.

Wingly co-founder Emeric de Waziers explains: “Le Touquet is one of our most popular routes, especially from London and Paris. Wingly offers anyone wishing to visit Le Touquet a convenient, affordable and enjoyable way to fly direct.”

Wingly flights to Le Touquet are available from airbases across the UK and mainland Europe, with the London-Le Touquet route typically costing around £100 per person each way.

Pilots will confirm if space is available for golf bags, although Le Touquet Golf Resort and sister venue Golf d’Hardelot also offer top-brand rental sets, which can be booked in advance.

In the 1930s, Le Touquet was one of Europe’s most fashionable resorts and its airport was the second busiest in France after Paris.

Wingly is not the only way to fly to Le Touquet. Lydd Air, based at Lydd International Airport in Kent, offers scheduled weekend flights that take just 15 minutes with returns from £159.94. Group travel charters are also available.

Laurent Boissonnas, owner of Le Touquet Golf Resort and Golf d’Hardelot, added: “With its jet-set heritage, amazing beaches and family-friendly range of activities, Le Touquet is perfect for a day-trip, weekend visit or short stay. At less than five minutes from the airport, its critically-acclaimed golf courses – with Hardelot also within easy reach – make it a very attractive destination for golfers.”

With three golf courses – including France’s #1 links, La Mer – Le Touquet Golf Resort is vibrant with new investment. This includes important restoration work to La Mer, a Harry Colt and Charles Alison design that is being returned to its original 1930s glory. The venue also boasts a stylish new clubhouse, while the onsite hotel, Le Manoir, is also being modernised to deliver contemporary and comfortable boutique accommodation.

Just seven miles north of Le Touquet, the two dramatic layouts at Hardelot provide additional and complementary playing options. Tom Simpson’s classic Les Pins has benefited from one of Europe’s most successful renovation programmes, with the undulating Les Dunes layout providing a challenging alternative.

Le Touquet Golf Resort and Golf d’Hardelot, both Open Golf Club managed-venues, are also easily reached by road and rail from the UK, Belgium and The Netherlands, as well as the rest of France. Less than an hour’s drive south of the Eurotunnel terminus, it is accessed via the A16 autoroute. It is also just a short connecting train journey from the Eurostar hub at Gare de Calais-Fréthun.

Wingly https://en.wingly.io/index.php

Lydd Air www.lyddair.com

Le Touquet Golf Resort www.opengolfclub.com/en/Golf-du-Touquet