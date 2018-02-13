Travelbag partners England Golf with double sponsorship

England Golf is delighted to announce that Travelbag has agreed a double sponsorship to support its championships.

The specialist tailor-made holiday provider will sponsor the 2018 Travelbag Team Championship, which will see club golfers from across the country compete for eight places in the Travelbag Invitational, taking place later this year in Orlando, Florida.

It will also support the Championship Venue of the Year category at the sell-out England Golf Awards 2018, at the Royal Lancaster London on 22 February.

England Golf Chief Executive Nick Pink commented: “We are delighted to be working with Travelbag to turn the spotlight on the clubs which support our very popular championships and to offer our members this fantastic competitive opportunity.”

Championship Venue of the Year is a new category for the England Golf Awards, recognising the clubs and their volunteers which host and support championships. The finalists are:

Felixstowe Ferry Golf Club, Suffolk; hosts of the English women’s county finals

Goswick Golf Club, Northumberland; hosts of the English senior men’s county finals

Manchester Golf Club, Lancashire; hosts of the Reid Trophy, the English U14 boys’ open championship

Paul Hopkinson, Travelbag Marketing Director, commented: “The shortlist for this award is a clear reflection of how high the benchmark has been set by some of the best venues in the country. Championship Venue of the Year is an exceptionally tough category, which Travelbag are proud to support.”

Entry to the 2018 Travelbag Team Championship opens on Monday 19 February to adult members of England Golf’s 1900+ affiliated clubs.

The top two teams at the final – played during England Golf Week – will qualify for the Travelbag Invitational, which will take place at the award-winning Rosen Shingle Creek resort in Orlando, Florida (pictured). They will be accompanied by eight Travelbag customers who compete in their own section of the Team Championship this year.

Paul Hopkinson added: “We are delighted to be working with England Golf as an official partner and look forward to the Travelbag Team Championship developing further as a competition for England Golf members and Travelbag customers alike.”

Entries for the championship’s four regional finals will be accepted on a first come first served basis from teams of four. Teams must include at least one man and one woman, but they don’t have to be members of the same golf club.

At least 20 teams from the regionals will qualify for the national final at Frilford Heath Golf Club in Oxfordshire on Monday 13 August. There they’ll be treated to the full England Golf championship experience when they play off for the title – and the chance to head to Florida.

The regional finals will take place on:

Sunday 13 May – Mannings Heath Golf Club, Sussex

Sunday 27 May – Saltford Golf Club, Somerset

Sunday 10 June – The Stratford Park Hotel & Golf Club, Warwickshire

Sunday 17 June – Darrington Golf Club, Yorkshire

For more information and to enter visit www.englandgolf.org/Travelbagteamchampionship

