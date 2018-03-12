The Crete Golf Club appoints Seventy2 Golf as its Sales & Marketing Agency

The Crete Golf Club has appointed Seventy2 Golf as its sales and marketing agency. This partnership will allow The Crete Golf Club to increase its international exposure and sit amongst the most enjoyable European courses to visit.

The Crete Golf Club is a challenging 18-hole course originally designed by Bob Hunt. Located only 15 minutes from Heraklion International Airport, a major gateway to Crete from many European cities via numerous directs flights. Additionally, it’s only a short drive to the famous Cretan beaches and cosmopolitan resorts of Hersonissos.

Combining three key-elements; scenery, climate and facilities, the club lends itself perfectly to the travelling golfer. Its ultra-modern facilities, including a brand-new hotel sit alongside the unrivalled beauty of the Mediterranean landscape. Furthermore, the Cretan weather is perfect for golfing 365 days a year.

The extensive renovation of the golf club as well as the new hotel represents the first significant step towards the establishment of the entire island of Crete as a “must visit” golf destination.

“We are excited about this partnership with Seventy2 Golf. I know they can spread the message about our beautiful island and championship golf course. We work together very comfortably and I trust their industry reputation to help us grow our business,” commented Nicholas Sotiropoulos, General Manager, The Crete Golf Club.

Giles Greenwood, Managing Director of Seventy2 Golf said: “The Crete Golf Club is currently a hidden gem. The facilities, including their new boutique hotel are perfect for golf groups. They are very tour operator friendly and offer a truly unique Cretan golfing experience. We are delighted to be working with them.”

The Crete Golf Club – www.cretegolfclub.com

Seventy2 Golf – www.seventy2golf.com