The Belfry Launches New Fleet of Cutting‐Edge Tempo Golf Cars

Four‐time host of The Ryder Cup, The Belfry, has become the first major venue in Europe to adopt a fleet of Club Car’s new Tempo golf cars.

The adoption of the all-new fleet of industry-leading golf cars continues The Belfry’s long-standing partnership with Club Car, the Official Supplier of The Ryder Cup and The European Tour which has supplied vehicles to the world-class resort since 2001.

The award‐winning Tempo golf car will further enhance the existing high level of customer satisfaction at the resort, proved by a recent 59Club rating that put The Belfry in the top three Golf Destinations for customer service in Europe.

“We have been really impressed with the upgrades Club Car has included with the Tempo golf cars and the ongoing relationship is based on the reliability of the vehicles and the fact that they continue to meet the high demands of The Belfry’s customers” commented Christopher Reeve, Director of Golf at The Belfry. “Voted as England’s Leading Resort, England’s Best Golf Hotel and England’s Best Golf Course at the World Golf Travel Awards, The Belfry prides itself on delivering premium golf experiences, which makes the Tempo golf cars the perfect choice for the resort.”

The new Tempo vehicle, which received Golf Digest magazine’s 2018 Editor’s Choice Award for Best Club Transport, provides a host of benefits for golfers with the inclusion of its market-leading Visage technology.

The vehicle’s in-built connected technology helps guide golfers around the course, providing accurate yardages for each shot, as well as a full flyover of the hole as you move onto the next tee, while the interactive touch screen also allows golfers to keep updated with a live leaderboard and its innovative two-way communication system gives the opportunity to order food and drink wherever you are on the course.

In addition, the fleet, supplied to the venue by Club Car’s official distributor Caddy Cars, features new premium comfort seats designed to deliver the best possible experience for golfers of all ages and abilities at The Belfry.

Kevin Hart, Sales Director Golf for EMEA at Club Car, said “Club Car has been an Official Supplier of The Ryder Cup since 1997, as well as having an historic association with many of the game’s leading organisations, golf destinations and tournaments around the world, which has enabled us to understand the specific needs of one of golf’s most iconic venues.”

“This experience ensures Club Car, which this year celebrates its 60th anniversary, is able to provide the top-class service and operational support required to ensure this long-standing relationship with The Belfry continues to flourish over the coming years” added Hart.

The Belfry Hotel & Resort http://www.thebelfry.co.uk

Club Car https://www.clubcar.com