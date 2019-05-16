The Belfry In Line For Major Re-development

Ambitious new plans have been unveiled for the world-famous Belfry Hotel and Resort, which will build on its historic golfing pedigree and create almost 150 new jobs over the next two years.

The owner, an affiliate of KSL Capital Partners LLC, aims to add a further 144 guest-rooms in a new building on the site overlooking the Brabazon Course. The proposals include the creation of a 600-seat ballroom and banqueting facility linked to the new guest-rooms.

A leisure club, next to the 18th hole of the PGA National Course, is also in the plans. This will feature a family orientated leisure pool as well as a gym and studio rooms, café and changing facilities.

The proposals also include the relocation of the existing leisure facilities will allow space within the resort buildings for a new state-of-the art spa.

The Belfry has appointed national planning and development consultancy Lichfields to take forward the plans and it has organised a public consultation on the proposals on May 15, at Middleton Recreation Rooms, in Church Lane, Middleton.

In 2017, Lichfields secured planning permission for a similar scheme and has said the new, amended proposals, place greater emphasis on the resort’s stellar golfing tradition.

Ian Kettlewell, planning director at Lichfields, said: “The Belfry want to build upon the resort’s golfing tradition and success so that it continues to operate as a world class golf and leisure destination into the future.

“The new guest rooms will face onto the 10th hole of the world-famous Brabazon Course and feature private balconies giving open views across the golf course and resort. The ballroom will be connected to the new guest rooms by a two storey arrival space and will also face onto the Brabazon course.”

In the region of 160 construction jobs would be supported during the redevelopment work and the improvements will boost the local economy by almost £8m a year, and see an extra 125 events catered for annually, the applicant has said. The Belfry is set within more than 550 acres of countryside and currently features 320 guest-rooms.

A planning application is due to be submitted to North Warwickshire Borough Council in the summer and construction could start early next year.

The Belfry www.thebelfry.com