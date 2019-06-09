Thailand’s Biggest Tournament for Club Golfers is Underway

More than 400 participants representing 22 countries have arrived in Thailand for the 2019 Centara World Masters Golf Championship, which started in Hua Hin today (Sunday).

The sell-out event is a welcome boon to Thailand’s tourism with the tournament attracting big numbers from Australia, New Zealand and India. The event’s international appeal has brought golfers from Germany, the United States and United Kingdom. South East Asia is well represented with players from Vietnam, Philippines, Singapore & from host country Thailand.

The Centara World Masters is open to golfers aged 35 and over, with competition across 14 divisions based on age and handicap. Golfers will play the country’s top-ranking Black Mountain, Banyan, Springfield and Imperial Lake View golf clubs and will compete for more than 1 million Thai Baht in prizes.

Host hotel, the Centara Grand Beach Resort and Villas Hua Hin, is fully booked with event participants. The Welcome Dinner with cultural entertainment will be hosted poolside at Centara Hua Hin to welcome golfers and partners. Each night Centara will host social and entertainment events supported by Chang and Coca Cola. Festivities culminate with a colourful beach party and presentation dinner on Friday evening.

The Centara World Masters is a join initiative between Australian-based Go Golfing and Bangkok-based golf tour operator, Golfasian. Tournament director, Peter McCarthy, the principal of Go Golfing in Australia, said that the event is off to a flying start “Today is Day 1 and there is already huge enthusiasm among players and non-golfing partners. It augurs really well for the rest of the week. The weather is also looking especially kind, with great conditions for golf.”

Keen to play? You’re too late to join this year’s Centara World Masters but it happens in June every year. And, if that’s too long to wait, then check out the Go Golfing / Golfasian week-long tournaments in Pattaya & Vietnam in September and Hua Hin in March. Visit www.thailandworldmasters.com for more information.

Go Golfing https://www.gogolfing.net.au/

Golfasian https://www.golfasian.com/