Tewkesbury Park unveils new golf break packages

Tewkesbury Park in Gloucestershire has announced two new golf break packages aimed at golfing couples and pairs of friends.

To attract golfers to stay in its 93 recently-refurbished rooms, the hotel has launched Tees, Treats & Tranquility, which is aimed at golfing couples and pairs of friends who want the ideal Sunday-Monday break in five-star comfort.

The package, which includes breakfast, dinner and a round of golf on the venue’s 18-hole course, is available from £250 to £420 per night for two people sharing, depending on the choice of room, for bookings up until October 28.

The second package, Fairway To Facial, is aimed at couples where one plays golf and the other doesn’t, comprising a round of golf for one guest and a 60-minute spa treatment for the other. The package also includes a three-course dinner in the hotel’s Mint restaurant, overnight accommodation, and breakfast the following morning. Offered until March 31 2020, Fairway To Facial is available from £260 to £420 per night for two people sharing, again depending on the choice of room.

The hotel’s standard one-night golf breaks start from £142pp, with two-night breaks from £215. Each includes a three-course dinner in Mint, breakfast, and up to three rounds of golf. All rooms have free Wi-Fi, a safe, ironing facilities, and a large Samsung TV.