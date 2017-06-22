Streamsong Resort Joins IAGTO

Streamsong Resort has joined IAGTO (International Association of Golf Tour Operators). Conveniently situated between Tampa and Orlando in Central Florida, Streamsong is home to three of the most highly acclaimed and widely pursued courses in the game today: Streamsong Red, Streamsong Blue, and Streamsong Black.

Streamsong is the only golf destination in the world where players can enjoy three distinct courses by four legendary architects Tom Doak (Streamsong Blue), Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw (Streamsong Red) and Gil Hanse (Streamsong Black). The undulating terrain at Streamsong captivates your attention, but it’s the golf that will take your breath away. 54 holes have been sculpted out a tranquil 16,000 acres of steep-banked lakes, towering sand dunes, native vegetation and windswept fields of prairie grasses.

The destination features include 54 holes of nationally-ranked golf, two club houses, extensive caddie services, a modern Lodge with 228 guestrooms and suites, spa, sporting clays, guided bass fishing and five casual and fine dining experiences.

Streamsong Resort will be attending 9th Annual North America Golf Tourism Convention (NAC) next week in Miami.

Streamsong Resort www.streamsongresort.com

IAGTO www.iagto.com

