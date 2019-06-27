Sponsoring 2019 London Open Headlines Golfbreaks’ Pro Travel Partnership with PGA

Chris Croucher kept his cool to claim victory in a rain-soaked play-off in the 2019 London Open supported by Golfbreaks, hosted at West Essex Golf Club. The event was attended by the Golfbreaks Pro Travel and Events Teams, who interacted with PGA Members from both the South & East Regions throughout the week as they competed for a share of the £20,000 prize fund. Croucher fired three rounds of 68 in difficult conditions to meet Adam Reid in a play-off, eventually coming out on top to receive the £5,000 first prize.

The conclusion of the event comes as Golfbreaks reaffirms its commitment to its PGA partners as the company enters its tenth year with dedicated pro support resource and continues its long-standing partnership with the PGA.

Golfbreaks Head of Pro Travel, Ben Foster said: “It was fantastic to be involved in this year’s London Open. We had drama throughout, and the team at West Essex did an unbelievable job to present the course in such a good state, given the conditions during the week. We’re extremely excited about the continued growth within our Pro Travel division as we bring in further resource to help us meet the demands of our ever-increasing number of partners. We look forward to continually improving the service we provide for Pros as we enter our tenth year of dedicated support, with our four full-time Pro Travel Team members supported by the extensive operation in the office at our Windsor HQ.

As a business we have invested heavily in creating a dedicated team to service the travel needs of PGA Professionals across the UK & Europe. We are perfectly positioned to offer outstanding choice, excellent value and expert support to any pro who is looking to take a group of their members or clients away, from an overnight stay in the UK to a bucket list trip to Augusta!”

In addition to the London Open, Golfbreaks have continued their sponsorship of the heavily supported PGA Fourball Championship in 2019. The first regional qualifiers have taken place with a number of PGA professionals already booking their spot in the 3-day final at Farleigh Golf Club in August.

Also, Golfbreaks will shortly be providing further details on an exclusive pro-am to its partners, hosted at one of Europe’s most stunning destinations. This follows a record year in tournament experience packages, allowing Pros to take their members on the trip of a lifetime to some of the sport’s biggest events.

Pictured top: Ben Foster (Golfbreaks Head of Pro Travel), left, and James Levick (Secretary of West Essex GC)