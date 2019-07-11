Slieve Russell Unveils Open Week To Celebrate New PGA Status

Slieve Russell Hotel, Golf & Country Club is celebrating its new status as PGA National Ireland by staging an inaugural ‘PGA National Open Week’ this month – with green fees priced at just €30 per person.

To help commemorate its championship course becoming one of only eight PGA National-designated resorts in the world, the County Cavan venue will be hosting an array of events from July 21-25.

As well as individual competitions for both men and women on selected days, there will also be the opportunity for players to take part in three days of team events, with teams of four people (mixed groups allowed) competing across a range of formats for a collection of prizes.

In addition, Slieve Russell will be further celebrating its PGA affiliation over the coming months with a number of open days – all offering golf for only €30 per person. These include an event for teams of four on Monday, August 5, and individual competitions for men and ladies on Monday, October 28.

Situated 90 minutes from Dublin and two hours from Belfast, Slieve Russell is one of only a handful of facilities around the world to be endorsed by The PGA after being rebranded as ‘PGA National Ireland’ in May.

The acclaimed 18-hole championship course has hosted numerous high-profile tournaments during its prestigious history including two European Tour events, and was home to the Irish PGA Championship in 1996. In addition, it is also the home club of up-and-coming Irish golfing stars Leona and Lisa Maguire.

Complementing the golf course is a 222-bedroom, four-star hotel, a spa, and a golf academy, where resident head PGA professional Gordon Smyth and his team are available with expert tuition, state-of-the-art video analysis and training programmes to help golfers of all abilities achieve their goals.

To book a place in Slieve Russell’s inaugural ‘PGA National Open Week’, phone +353 (0)49 952 5090/5093, email golf@slieverussell.ie or go to www.slieverussell.ie