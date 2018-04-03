Savour The Seve Experience With LeisureLink

Golfers now have the chance to follow in the footsteps of the legendary Seve Ballesteros after LeisureLink Golf Holidays unveiled a unique seven-night break.

The Seve Experience is a week-long tour to Spain’s Costa Verde, which allows golfers to pay homage to the late Ryder Cup star with a trip to the region where he initially honed his extraordinary skills and then went on to design some memorable golf courses during his later years.

As part of the trip, golfers will even be able to meet one of Ballesteros’ relatives – his cousin Gabriel Sota, who is a Spanish PGA professional and club maker.

Sota said: “My father Ramon and my cousin Seve would be proud of the tour to our new golf region. The British public adored Seve and equally my father adored playing in the UK as a Pro in the 1960s. I’m proud their legacies will live on through our Seve Experience golf trip and we will welcome the British golfers to Seve’s home of golf, just as they welcomed Seve with smiles and open arms.”

The trip to Ballesteros’ home turf will include a stay in the five-star Hotel Real spa in the historic city of Santander and also features guided historical tour, giving a rare insight into his life and a series of other Seve-related excursions in the stunning Costa Verde province.

LeisureLink, the long-established and award-winning golf tour operator, is running the once-in-a-lifetime break between May 20 and May 26 and September 16 and 22, costing £1,150 per person (flights not included).

LeisureLink director Tracy Aslam said: “Seve is one of golf’s most iconic players. He was one of the game’s most naturally-talented players and was much-loved around the world.

“His legend lives on today and this amazing trip allows fans to really get to know the person, not just as a golfing superstar. They can play courses where he grew up learning the game and designed, as well as get to chat to some of those closest to him and hear some of the most amazing stories. This really is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and a tailored-break we are very excited about.”

After arriving at the palatial hill-top Real Hotel, which overlooks Santander Bay and El Sardinero Beach, guests will be treated to a Seve movie night, while tucking into wine and tapas. Day two kicks off with the Seve homage boat trip, where golfers can experience playing a shot from the bow of a boat in Pedreña Bay, before being whisked off to play 18 holes at the Harry Colt-designed Real Pedreña Golf Course – Ballesteros’ childhood club, where he turned pro at 16.

On day three, guests will play the nine-hole Ballesteros-designed Club de Golf Ramon Sota, named after his late uncle, before an opportunity to meet his cousin, who will join a relaxing afternoon at one of Pedreña’s beaches, using the same sand where Ballesteros famously mastered his bunker technique as a boy.

Day four gives golfers the chance to play Llanes Links, an 18-hole course boasting spectacular sea views, which was designed by Manuel Pinero – Ballesteros’s great friend and former Ryder Cup partner.

The Ballesteros-designed Santa Marina is the destination on day five – his homeland signature course, which is complete with a remarkable 17th-century club house. The layout is in an area of outstanding natural beauty and there will also be picture opportunities with the three-metre bronze statue of the icon, as well as a Spanish PGA Memorial Stone.

The penultimate day offers the chance to return to Ramon Sota and play in the Seve Shot Tournament, while the final day is a fun nine-hole challenge at Real Pedreña – another of Seve’s designs – before a Champagne farewell toast in the Seve Lounge and flight home.

Ballesteros, a five-time Major winner, died from cancer in May 2011 aged just 54. The Pedreña-born ace sprang to prominence as a 19-year-old, finishing second to Johnny Miller at the 1976 Open and then became the youngest winner of the Claret Jug three years later as part of a glittering career.

LeisureLink Golf Holidays is a subsidiary of Million Dollar Holdings, incorporating Million Dollar Hole in One (MDHIO), as well as fellow tour operator Golf Amigos, as well as Golf Insurance 4U and Travel Essentials 4U