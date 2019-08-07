Quinta Do Lago Junior Camps Offer Road To Golfing Stardom

Having produced four national golf champions in the space of three years, Portugal’s Quinta do Lago has a proven track record for developing young talent, and children of all ages can take the first steps to future golfing stardom at a series of junior camps the resort is running this summer.

Led by golf academy manager Jose Ferreira and his expert team of coaches, the academies offer the ideal place for boys and girls of all abilities to learn and improve, with the tailor-made programmes designed to be engaging, exciting and, most importantly, lots of fun.

Taking place at Quinta do Lago’s Paul McGinley Golf Academy until August 31, the camps are available to youngsters in two age groups – from three to five and six to 15 – with lessons on putting, chipping, pitching and the long game all included.

Sessions for the youngest age category, the ‘Tiny Tees’, feature games-based teaching using the innovative SNAG learning equipment. Run from 9:30am to 10am each morning, the programme costs €75 per week or €20 per day.

Beginners aged six to 15 can learn the basics of golf on a ‘Rookies’ course at a price of €200 per week for one child, €185 each if there is more than one sibling or €50 for one day’s tuition.

There’s also plenty for the more experienced youngsters to enjoy with Quinta do Lago’s ‘Stars’ programme, which is available to children aged six to 15. The same price as the ‘Rookies’ academy, both camps run from 10am to 12:30pm with a welcome pack, drink and a snack also included in the price.

And families planning a last-minute holiday next month can enjoy fantastic value when they book a family cottage in the resort’s Magnolia Hotel, including the chance for children under-12 to stay and eat for free.

Located just 15 minutes from Faro airport in Portugal’s famous Algarve region, Quinta do Lago is dedicated to developing young golfers and, as well as staging the annual McGinley Junior Cup next month, will have the honour of hosting the Justin Rose Telegraph Junior Golf Championship in November.

The resort has been at the forefront of Europe’s elite golf, sports and family destinations for nearly five decades and, with a combination of world-class golf and lifestyle facilities, is the perfect choice for a sporting break.

As well as three 18-hole championship golf courses – the North, South and Laranjal – and outstanding practice facilities, guests can stay in shape at the state-of-the-art performance centre The Campus, a world-class sports hub designed for professionals and amateurs alike to keep fit.

Complementing the golf facilities is a choice of 13 first-class bars and restaurants that deliver a range of delicious world cuisines – including the acclaimed Bovino Steakhouse and recently-opened Dano’s Sports Bar & Restaurant – with accommodation on offer at the resort’s recently-acquired boutique Magnolia Hotel.

For more information and to book, phone +351 289 390 700 or email academy@quintadolago.com .

www.quintadolago.com