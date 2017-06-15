PGA Catalunya Resort renews partnership with European Tour Properties 

PGA Catalunya Resort, the critically-acclaimed 36-hole venue north of Barcelona, has extended its agreement with European Tour Properties and will remain a European Tour Destination until at least the end of 2018.

The resort, whose Stadium Course has consistently been ranked as the best course in Spain, has featured prominently on the European Tour since opening in 1999, hosting the Open de España on three occasions and staging the last nine editions of the European Tour Qualifying School Final Stage.

The new agreement will extend its relationship with the exclusive European Tour Properties network to beyond a decade – a strong bond reaffirmed by its hosting of the most recent European Tour Properties Invitational (December 2016), which was the third edition to be staged in Catalonia, and where the home team were victorious.

Located 50 minutes north of Barcelona and just a short drive from the rich historical city of Girona and the area’s 14 Michelin-starred restaurants, the venue added further lustre last year with its five-star Hotel Camiral, a member of The Leading Hotels of The World portfolio. This addition brought three new dining options to the resort and an extensive programme of experiences, ranging from local activities and outdoor pursuits to cultural tours of nearby Girona and Barcelona.

Created by the critically-acclaimed interior designers Lázaro Rosa-Violán, the hotel combines contemporary design with striking urban-chic interiors to compliment the modern, low-density development, comprising Terrace Villas, generous plots with stunning views and individual villas, which have made PGA Catalunya Resort one of the most sought-after golf and lifestyle destinations in the world.

David MacLaren, Head of European Tour Properties, said: “We are extremely pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with PGA Catalunya Resort, which dates back to its creation when Angel Gallardo and Neil Coles designed the courses during the 1990s and early 2000s.

“The European Tour Properties network is proud of the world-class reputation of its Member Venues and PGA Catalunya Resort could not embody that profile more, combining not only an incredible golf experience but also fantastic off-course facilities.

“The recent hosting of our Member Venue Invitational event underlined its world-class quality to all our guests and, following a remarkable renovation project, it has never looked better. The entire resort team should be proud of their continued excellent work, just as we are proud to be extending our involvement with what is undoubtedly now one of Europe’s most sought-after golf, lifestyle and residential facilities.”

PGA Catalunya Resort’s CEO, David Plana, added: “What you see today is the result of a lot of hard work, determination and commitment to providing our visitors, guests and residents with an exceptional service, world-class facilities and a memorable five-star experience.

“Continuing our association with European Tour Properties not only underlines the stamp of tournament quality that such a brand bestows on a venue, but also bolsters our reputation as a premium golf and lifestyle resort.”

PGA Catalunya Resort is a year into its three-year investment programme aimed at growing the venue into one of Europe’s leading luxury lifestyle destinations. Its €53 million development plan, which has seen the opening of the 5* Hotel Camiral (September 2016), will include the addition of a new vineyard, sports facilities, an equestrian centre and a recreational lake.

