PGA Catalunya Resort confirms status as best course in Spain

The Stadium layout at PGA Catalunya Resort, near Girona, has once again been named Spain’s No.1 course in top100golfcourses.com’s latest Spanish rankings.

The 7,333-yard layout designed by Neil Coles and Angel Gallardo, which also achieved a final position of 4th in the influential website’s latest Continental European listing, fended off competition from Spain’s other 348 courses to retain the crown it has held continuously since 2012.

Top100golfcourses.com’s judging panel were especially impressed by the immaculate conditioning of Spain’s no.1 course and the ambience created by its special setting on a forested 300-hectare estate.

Andy Newmarch from top100golfcourses.com’s listing, said: “The Stadium Course at PGA Catalunya Resort remains our Spanish #1 for 2018-2019. This continues to be a huge achievement as growing numbers of top-end courses in this country are making our listing ever more competitive.

“I have said before that the Stadium Course has improved on each visit in recent years – and that was true again in 2017. The course delivers superb design, first-class conditioning, a big challenge… and it is quite simply a wonderful place to be. The Stadium Course at PGA Catalunya Resort is a Must Play.”

The continued improvements to the Stadium Course and its sister Tour layout – itself securing a top 25 position – reveal the determination of PGA Catalunya Resort, a European Tour Destination, to offer its guests and residents world-class golf as part a luxurious, active lifestyle.

David Plana, CEO of PGA Catalunya Resort, a European Tour Destination, said: “Once again top100golfcourses.com has ranked the Stadium layout as the best course in Spain, and this reflects the consistency of the its challenge and presentation. While we are investing heavily away from the fairways – including the luxurious 5* Hotel Camiral and new sport and leisure facilities – the Stadium Course is the jewel in our crown and fundamental to our drive to deliver the ultimate golf and lifestyle resort.”

PGA Catalunya Resort’s three-year, multi-million Euro investment programme is seeing a wealth of new facilities introduced – including football pitches, tennis courts, a new Forest Park and a man-made recreational lake – which are helping it become a valuable ecological reserve. The resort’s prestigious, five star Hotel Camiral, opened in 2016, is taking the leisure offerings, as well as the dining experiences of PGA Catalunya Resort to a new level.

Less than an hour’s drive from the vibrant city of Barcelona and only 20 minutes from the Michelin-starred restaurants of Girona, the 36-hole resort is building on its IAGTO 2015 award for Golf Resort of the Year in Europe, steadily becoming the ultimate golf and lifestyle resort.

PGA Catalunya Resort www.pgacatalunya.com

PGA Catalunya Resort – Stadium Course – Hole 11 Tree.jpg

Image caption 1: PGA Catalunya Resort’s Stadium Course, Spain’s best-ranked golf course in 2018

PGA Catalunya Resort_Stadium Course_Hole 13 (iconic).jpg

Image caption 2: The Stadium Course’s signature 13th at PGA Catalunya Resort, Spain