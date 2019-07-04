New travel video promotes golf in Northern Ireland

Danish golf publishing company GolfersGlobe has published a video showcasing Northern Ireland’s attraction as a golf holiday destination.

The video, whose launch has been designed to coincide with Royal Portrush’s hosting of The Open Championship in two weeks’ time, highlights the many unique holiday experiences that exist both on and off the golf courses in the region.

“Golf is definitely something that people come to Northern Ireland for,” said Julie McLaughlin, Marketing Manager Tourism Ireland, Nordic Region. “Our landscapes naturally lend themselves to golf. In recent years, Rory Mcllroy, Darren Clarke and Graeme McDowell, and their success on the international golf stage, has really drawn attention to this very small place and the fact that within a small region there are around 90 golf courses that people can come and play.”

Søren Barnak, travel editor of GolfersGlobe, who has visited the country on several occasions, said: “You sense a great optimism among the locals and a real desire to inform the outside world what Northern Ireland has to offer tourists. Looking exclusively at the golf product, there are numerous interesting golf courses, including Royal County Down and Royal Belfast, all in close proximity to Belfast. And if you drive just one hour north, you will be met by a truly unique landscape, where some of the most amazing links courses are also located.”

In collaboration with Tourism Ireland, GolfersGlobe’s video takes viewers on a journey covering Belfast, County Down, the Causeway Coastal route and finally the North Coast, where, in addition to Royal Portrush, visitors can also find top courses such as Castlerock and Portstewart.The programme focuses on everything that can be experienced on a holiday in Northern Ireland, including both the Titanic Museum in Belfast, a whiskey distillery, and finally the many opportunities to explore the small idyllic towns and villages, including Portrush.