New Global Honour for West Cliffs Golf Links

The reputation of West Cliffs Golf Links as one of the most exciting new names in world golf continues to grow with the Portuguese course having become the newest member of IMG Prestige – an exclusive collection of some of the game’s most celebrated global venues.

West Cliffs, which is already being tipped to become the new number one layout in Portugal after only opening this summer, joins a distinguished list of courses in the IMG Prestige portfolio including Trump Turnberry, Scotland; Cape Kidnappers, New Zealand; La Manga Club and Finca Cortesin in Spain and France’s Le Golf National – venue for the 2018 Ryder Cup.

The Cynthia Dye-designed course has already claimed a number of notable achievements since launching in June.

As well as becoming a Golf Environment Organisation (GEO) Certified® Development, the venue was ranked 25th in Golf World magazine’s updated list of the ‘Top 100 Courses in Continental Europe 2017/18′ – the highest new entry for a decade – while it has also been shortlisted to be named ‘World’s Best New Golf Course’ at the 2017 World Golf Awards.

IMG Prestige’s global reciprocal programme brings together a collection of the finest golfing facilities in the world in recognition of the exceptional experience they provide members and guests both on and off the course.

Francisco Cadete, director of golf at West Cliffs Golf Links, said: “To join such an illustrious group of courses is a further illustration of how far we have come in such a short space of time.

“It’s a great privilege and honour for West Cliffs to become a member of IMG Prestige. IMG is one of the biggest supporters of golf in the world and this new partnership will give us the opportunity to develop many new relationships with other members over the coming months.”

Located an hour north of Lisbon on Portugal’s magnificent Silver Coast, West Cliffs is Cynthia Dye’s first golf course in Portugal – and only her fourth in Europe.

The spectacular par-72 clifftop links sits amongst 200 hectares of natural landscape, rolling sand dunes and coastal vegetation, and offers sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean from each hole.

Complementing the West Cliffs course is a golf academy, while the resort has further enhanced its environmental credentials with the opening of a stylish and eco-friendly new clubhouse.

Designed to blend in with the new layout’s stunning surroundings, the clubhouse has been built using natural and certified materials and offers guests exclusive panoramic views of the course and the Atlantic Ocean beyond from three sides of the glass-fronted building.

West Cliffs is being managed by Praia D’El Rey – one of Europe’s leading resorts – which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this summer. Situated less than 10 minutes’ drive from West Cliffs, Praia D’El Rey offers an eclectic and ever-growing range of services and activities attracting the golf, sports and leisure markets.

