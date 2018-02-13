Macdonald Hotels & Resorts launches new corporate golf memberships 

Macdonald Hotels & Resorts, the UK’s largest independent hotel group, has introduced a new membership category to provide UK businesses with a variety of corporate golf day opportunities.

The newly launched corporate golf membership, which is available across all five UK golf venues and provides access to eight championship courses, further enhances the corporate experience at Macdonald Hotels & Resorts by providing additional choice and flexibility for group golf days.

The corporate golf membership enables up to four active card holders from the company, as well as their guests, to enjoy a weekly fourball at a chosen resort and up to five reciprocal rounds at other facilities throughout the network.

In addition, corporate members will also receive a range of benefits including discounts on purchases in the golf shop and on food and beverages, as well as entry into club competitions.

For more information visit: http://www.macdonaldhotels.co.uk/golf/golf-days/corporate-golf-days/

To mark the launch, Macdonald Hotels & Resorts is offering a complimentary 15-month corporate golf membership, worth over £2,000, to anyone making a booking for 40 or more people at one of Macdonald Hotels & Resorts’ five UK golf venues, before February 28, 2018.

Keith Pickard, Group Director of Golf, Leisure & Spa at Macdonald Hotels & Resorts, said: “With more than 500 group golf events taking place at our resorts every year, Macdonald Hotels & Resorts remains one of the UK’s leading corporate golf venues. We have listened to what companies have been telling us and believe our new corporate golf membership will undoubtedly meet their needs and hopefully help to make a real impact on their business.”

The corporate golf membership is available at the five participating Macdonald Hotels & Resorts venues including: Macdonald Portal Hotel, Golf & Spa; Macdonald Cardrona Hotel, Golf & Spa; Macdonald Spey Valley Golf & Country Club; Macdonald Hill Valley Hotel, Golf & Spa or Macdonald Linden Hall Golf & Country Club.

