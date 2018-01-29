London Golf Club in Kent to Host European Tour Properties Conference

London Golf Club in Kent has been chosen as the host venue for the 2018 European Tour Properties Annual Conference from March 13 to 15.

The Club, which is part of the Golf in Kent marketing partnership, is delighted that the Conference will be in the UK and is looking forward to welcoming the representatives from the 26 fellow European Tour Properties member venues from 19 countries around the world.

“We are very excited to host the Conference at London Golf Club as it provides us with an opportunity to showcase our meeting and events space to some of the best clubs and resorts internationally,” commented Dan Naudo, Head of Operations at London Golf Club. “We look forward to sharing ideas between the venues on how we can all improve the services that we provide.”

As the only Joint Venture Partner Golf Club of The European Tour and part of the European Tour Properties network, London Golf Club provides an oasis of golfing tranquility in 700 acres of idyllic Kent countryside.

The clubhouse is easily accessed from major motorways, rail networks and international airports, while its clubhouse is fully equipped and well-appointed to hold golfing and non-golfing functions, meetings and presentations, conferences and private dining.

“We look forward to welcoming our European Tour Properties colleagues to Kent, known as the Garden of England,” said Leonardo Izzi, Head of Marketing at London Golf Club. “Over the years, we have been working on different marketing collaborations and we’re pleased to have all attendees staying at our hotel partner, the InterContinental London – The O2, which is conveniently located just 23 miles away and offers great views of the City.”

The European Tour Properties is a network of world class golf venues which all have a close association with The European Tour, one of the game’s foremost organisations.

London Golf Club is a member of the Golf in Kent partnership between Visit Kent and some of the county’s premier golf courses and hotel providers which promotes the Garden of England as a golfer’s paradise, thanks to the quality of the county’s courses, accommodation and off-course attractions.

Top picture: London Golf Club clubhouse

London Golf Club http://www.londongolf.co.uk/

European Tour Properties https://www.europeantourproperties.com/