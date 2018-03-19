Kapalua Golf’s Plantation Course to Undergo Multi-Million Dollar Enhancement

Kapalua Golf’s Plantation Course, annually rated as a top 100 golf course in the world and consistently ranked as the “Best Golf Course You Can Play” in Hawaii, will undergo a multi-million dollar enhancement project aimed at refining and revitalizing the 27-year-old golf course. On-course work is expected to begin in February of 2019 and be completed in November 2019.

Bill Coore and Ben Crenshaw, the original Plantation Course design team, will assist with the extensive course refinement project. In addition, Troon’s Design/Development/Agronomy team, as well as long-time Maui resident and Golf Channel personality Mark Rolfing, will also work on the project.

Enhancements will include: resurfacing all greens with Tif Eagle Bermuda; renovating every bunker on the golf course; and re-grassing tees, fairways and roughs with state-of-the-art Celebration Bermuda turf. New tee complexes will also be added, including additional forward tees to help increase guest enjoyment and several new tournament tees will also be built on key holes to further test the world’s best PGA TOUR professionals during the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

“We look forward to the opportunity to restore many elements of the Plantation Course and implement a few ‘refinements’,” said Bill Coore. “It’s like when you have a special piece of art, or something really special to you, and you get a chance to dust if off and make it new again. This will be a very thoughtful restoration and refining process, but it’s not a redesign. We are very happy with the way the course looks and the way it has gone through the past nearly three decades.”

In addition to the Plantation Course enhancements during 2019, Kapalua will begin three other significant projects this summer (2018), including:

Upgrading/renovating the Plantation Golf Shop

Relocate the Bay Course Operations and Golf Shop to the Village Center, providing an even better “sense of arrival” for guests playing the Bay Course

Redesign and modernize the Kapalua Golf Academy practice facility

“We are confident that these numerous enhancements will continue to strengthen the Plantation Course’s position as the top golf course in Hawaii and support further upward progression in Top 100 rankings,” said Alex Nakajima, general manager, Kapalua Golf & Tennis. “All of our upcoming enhancements are geared toward improving the overall golf experience for our guests, while also ensuring the Sentry Tournament of Champions remains a top stop on the PGA TOUR. We’ll be excited to show off the newly refined Plantation Course to those playing in the tournament in January of 2020.”

Kapalua Golf www.GolfAtKapalua.com or call 1-877-KAPALUA.

Troon www.Troon.com