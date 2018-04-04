Hotel Refurbishment Helps Make A Grand Entrance

A leading County Durham hotel has ensured that visitors can make a grand entrance – following on from the refurbishment of its main ballroom. Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa has invested £400,000 to give a new look to its main ballroom – which includes the creation of a new entrance and an area for private receptions. And the latest investment cements the hotel’s position as the highest rated four-star hotel in County Durham, leading the way for everything from weddings to conferences and events.

The ballroom – which until recently was reached via a side entrance – now opens up at the front of the hotel with a new set of windows, flooding the area with natural light.

The room, one of a number of spaces that the luxury hotel has for events, can accommodate from 80 to 180 for a wedding breakfast or meeting and up to 250 for an evening reception or conference.

The transformation of the ballroom follows on from a range of developments at Ramside Hall Hotel in recent years, which now boasts 127 luxury bedrooms, two championship golf courses and an award-winning spa.

John Adamson, owner of the hotel which is part of Ramside Estates, believes the transformation will be a huge hit with couples planning their weddings at Ramside.

“The ballroom has always been extremely popular for both events and wedding celebrations and the new frontage will make it even more attractive,” he said. “It looks fantastic as a backdrop for photographs and also has the real wow factor for when guests arrive at the hotel.”

Along with the ballroom, Ramside has a range of other event spaces including the Bishops Suite which can take up to 500 people and can also be broken down into a number of smaller rooms, the Fountain Room which can take up to 80 and a number of smaller board rooms which are perfect for intimate dinners or small meetings.

Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa www.ramsidehallhotel.co.uk