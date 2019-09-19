Golfscape joins forces with Irish courses

Following the success of its European expansion earlier this year, golf travel website golfscape has announced its launch in Ireland.

The fast-growing golf tech business has joined forces with multiple courses on the Emerald Isle to expose the region’s world-class facilities to an international user base. The tee time booking platform is making golf easier to book for both local and international players by moving courses online to increase accessibility while supporting the area’s rapid growth in golf tourism.

Earlier this year, the Irish Times highlighted the importance of golf tourism in a feature revealing that more than 200,000 overseas visitors play golf in Ireland every year. Golf plays a significant role in Irish tourism, resulting in considerable increases in the hospitality sector. International golfers are estimated to contribute almost €270 million to the Irish economy, with up to 50% of them coming from the US.

“We are driving our international user base to Ireland and accelerating the growth of overseas visitors to the area. We are supported by a global team of talent that continues expanding to benefit our partner courses,” said golfscape CEO Raghad Mukhaimer. “Our unique expertise will play a key role in promoting the region abroad to achieve Ireland’s goal of growing international tourism. Players all over the world can book golf online as easily as they book hotels and flights on Expedia.”

Established in 2013, VC-funded golfscape has seen huge success implementing its cutting-edge technology solutions in Africa, Near East, and Asia-Pacific. With over 400,000 users from more than 200 countries, golfscape is positioned to add value to its partner golf courses and provide golfers in Ireland and around the world with a more seamless, secure, and easy way of booking golf.

golfscape has received tremendous support from the region’s golf courses , including one of Ireland’s leading golf properties – Fota Island Resort – partnering in the launch of the Irish market. Earlier this month, golfscape invited US golf sensation Katie Kearney to review the top golfing destination. In collaboration with world-class Portmarnock Hotel & Golf Links, the journalist and influencer of over 300,000 followers helped introduce the campaign to promote golf in Ireland.