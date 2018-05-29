Golfbreaks.com signs David Howell as Brand Ambassador

Golfbreaks.com has signed five-time European Tour winner David Howell as global brand ambassador.

42-year-old Howell, who played for Europe at the 2004 and 2006 Ryder Cups, will represent the world-leading tour operator by showcasing the logo on his tour bag through the remainder of the 2018 European Tour season.

The popular Englishman’s career spans over 20 years and includes an impressive 590 European Tour appearances and five tour victories.

Howell, who resides close to the Golfbreaks.com global headquarters in Windsor, Berkshire, will also represent the operator in branded content campaigns and events though the remainder of 2018, including hosting a number of golf days for Golfbreaks.com clients.

He will also host meet and greet sessions at European tournaments, as well as Q&A events at private dinners and major tournaments.

“David’s reputation as a gentleman precedes him,” said Keith Mitchell, Golfbreaks.com’s Chief Marketing Officer. “When not walking the fairways, David can be found in the Sky Sports studios in his role as a golf pundit, and his deep knowledge of the sport and connection with the players and the game are clear to see.

“He’s a hugely popular figure in the game globally, and his personality is a perfect match with our ethos at Golfbreaks.com, so we’re delighted to have him as an ambassador as we expand our presence internationally,” he added.

Howell, whose career peaked in 2006 when he won the European Tour’s flagship BMW PGA Championship event, expressed his excitement following the announcement:

“Golfbreaks.com is an exceptional, service-oriented business at the forefront of golf travel. I’m thrilled to be partnering with them and I’ll proudly represent the brand this year and beyond.

“Over the last year or so, I’ve got to know Andrew (Stanley) and Keith personally, and I consider them friends. I’ll endeavour to replicate their dedication and integrity through all my ambassadorial duties.”

Golfbreaks.com