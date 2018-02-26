Golf Resorts Receive Customer Service Accolades

Seven QHotels’ golf resorts – managed by Redefine|BDL Hotels (RBH), the UK’s leading hotel management company – have received prestigious BDRC VenueVerdict accreditations following glowing 2017 customer service feedback.

BDRC Continental is the UK’s largest independent research consultancy and BDRC VenueVerdict accreditations – the only meetings accreditation programme driven solely by the voice of the customer – are based entirely on genuine, verified customer feedback, reflecting the cream of the nation’s meetings providers. The scores were generated following event feedback from meeting bookers and event hosts.

The resorts to have achieved BDRC Gold Standard Accreditations over the course of 2017 were Belton Woods, Dunston Hall, Hellidon Lakes Golf and Spa Hotel, Mottram Hall, Telford Hotel and Golf Resort, and the Westerwood Hotel and Golf Resort, while Forest Pines and Golf Resort received a commendation.

Fifteen other RBH hotels were also recognised, and Rob Ledson, group director of sales at RBH, said: “Our hotels have produced exceptional VenueVerdict scores in recent years, with new accreditations to celebrate every year.

“We’re delighted to see our teams’ hard work and commitment to providing outstanding service and facilities for meetings and events clients has once again paid off and that we have so many delighted customers.”

As the largest golf resort operator in the UK, Redefine|BDL Hotels manages 10 championship and tournament golf courses across the UK, hosting events from the European Tour, European Seniors Tour, Ladies European Tour and the PGA.

Pictured top: Westerwood Hotel and Golf Resort