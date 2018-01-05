From administration to England’s Club of the year – The Point at Polzeath

In 2017 The Point at Polzeath was awarded England Golf’s Golfmark Club of the Year. This is remarkable for a number of reasons, most significant being that until early 2012 it was Roserrow Golf and Country Club and in administration! The business received a total makeover in every area from golf course to health club, restaurant to holiday accommodation and was rebranded as The Point at Polzeath

Over the past 5 years there has been very significant investment in the business, starting with a new studio extension to the Health Club. This was followed by the construction of seven stunning new eco apartments, with breath-taking views of Pentire Point and the Atlantic Ocean. The apartments have rebased the onsite accommodation, with beautiful stone floors underfloor heating and wonderful wetroom bathrooms.

Every detail has been thought through in the apartments, from the heated storage rooms for drying out clubs to the very comfortable balconies that make the most of the views.

2017 saw the opening of the new Bear Bar, the bar is wonderfully light providing a very relaxed environment for golfers to have a bite to eat and drink at the end of their round, while at the same time being somewhere to have a lazy pint in the evening while enjoying the views. The restaurant has built a great reputation for serving delicious food, all locally sourced, at sensible prices. Access was massively improved by opening a private road to “Point” customers directly from the coastal village of Rock, cutting the journey from 15 minutes to less than 5.

While all this has been going on the greenkeepers have never stopped improving the golf course. Every hole on the course has seen a change of some description all under the guidance of golf course architect Tim Lobb. A lot of work has gone into improving the drainage, with the fairways now playing beautifully all year round. The course is now an absolute joy to play and the greens are considered amongst the best in Cornwall, the bunkers have also been repositioned with a few added which has made a huge difference to the definition. Alongside its close neighbour St Enodoc, The Point is now a must visit on any trip to the North Cornish Coast.

www.thepointatpolzeath.co.uk

www.360golf.co.uk

www.lobbandpartners.com