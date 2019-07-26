France’s Top Golf Hotel reveals latest refurbishments at Le Touquet Golf Resort

Le Touquet Golf Resort’s Le Manoir Hôtel, voted France’s Best Golf Hotel since 2017*, has unveiled the latest phase of a significant long-term investment programme at the award-winning venue on France’s northern coast.

The most recent refurbishments concentrate on the bungalow rooms that sit within the expansive grounds of the historic manor house, with new interiors inspired by a maritime theme, combining soft hues of whites, browns and blues with large windows to fill the spaces with light.

The sophisticated new look of the rooms matches the style of the hotel’s refurbished communal areas, and complements the elegant restaurant, chic modern bar, welcome lounge and reception area that were renovated in 2018.

Commenting on the recent renovation phase, interior architect, Stéphanie Cayet, who has been tasked with transforming this early 20th century establishment into a contemporary boutique hotel, said: “While our goal is to create an elegant and modern establishment, Le Manoir Hôtel has a quintessential character and charm that is part of its historical roots, and we must remain sympathetic to that.

“We want guests to find all of the contemporary comforts they expect of a modern establishment, without losing the special sense of history that is so unique to this resort.”

Marie-Laure Gill, Le Manoir Hôtel’s manager added: “This inspiring project will soon also include the updating of a dozen or so of the bedrooms in the main manor house, marking a new era for our historic hotel.”

Work has also been carried out on the entrance to Le Manoir Hôtel, where new landscaped areas, accentuated with colourful flower beds and shrubbery, extend the gardens at the front of the hotel and harmonise with the entrance to the resort’s architect-designed clubhouse.

The ongoing multi-million Euro renovation programme at Le Touquet Golf Resort also continues to improve the golf experience of its critically-acclaimed La Mer course, France’s no.1 links**, with a particular focus of improving the greens in 2019.

Le Touquet Golf Resort is easily reached from the UK, Belgium and The Netherlands, as well as the rest of France, by road and rail; located less than an hour’s drive south of the Eurotunnel terminus on the A16 autoroute.

pictured top: Le Touquet Golf Resort’s La Mer (hole 16), ranked 35th in Top100GolfCourses.com’s 2018-2019 Top 100 Continental European Courses ranking

Le Touquet Golf Resort https://www.letouquetgolfresort.com/en

* Today’s Golfer Travel Awards

** Golf World magazine (UK)