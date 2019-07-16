Finca Cortesin offers five-star club fitting service

Golfers in search of the latest technology and equipment can experience the best of both worlds with the new and improved luxury club-fitting service being offered at Finca Cortesin Hotel, Golf & Spa’s acclaimed Jack Nicklaus Golf Academy.

As well as taking advantage of the very latest golf-swing technology at the Spanish resort, professionals and amateurs can also benefit from an exclusive five-star club-fitting experience using equipment from some of the game’s top golf club brands including Honma Golf and TaylorMade.

Endorsed by former world no.1 Justin Rose, Honma Golf is renowned for using the best materials, ground-breaking technology and highly-skilled craftsmanship to produce a collection of the most sought-after and best performing clubs in the world.

In Finca Cortesin’s role as an official retailer, members and guests can enjoy access to the luxury Japanese brand’s entire club collection which, combined with the recent upgrades made to its academy, enables the venue to offer the ultimate club-fitting experience using the same cutting-edge equipment as the world’s elite players.

Among the impressive additions at the academy is the installation of Foresight Sports’ world-acclaimed GCQuad launch monitor – arguably the most accurate and versatile launch monitor ever made, and used by the likes of five-time PGA Tour winner Rickie Fowler and numerous top coaches, including Butch Harmon.

Capable of being used indoors or outside, the GCQuad uses four cameras to deliver unmatched accuracy and real-time shot analysis on clubhead and ball speed, swing path, lie angle, angle of attack and strike location, whether hitting a 300-yard drive, 20-yard chip or 10-foot putt.

Further investment has included the purchase of new Swing Catalyst Video Analysis Software, a Swing Catalyst Balance Plate, two high-speed video cameras and the hi-tech K-Coach Motion Learning System. In addition, a Foresight FSX 2018 simulator means that players can now learn and practice at the academy while playing the world’s best and most exclusive courses.