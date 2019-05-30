Finca Cortesín celebrates Leadingcourses.com awards

Finca Cortesin Hotel, Golf & Spa has been voted top in two categories of respected website Leadingcourses com’s 2019 Golfers’ Choice Awards.

As well as being named as the ‘Most Hospitable Golf Club in Spain’, the exclusive resort in Andalucia, southern Spain, also received the leading honour for having the ‘Best Facilities in Spain’.

Voted for by golfers and resort visitors, each venue was marked out of ten for the quality of its golf course, practice and leisure facilities and the warmth of the welcome and service provided by its staff.

Featuring nearly 25,000 courses in 139 countries, the Leadingcourses.com website also includes more than 600,000 hotels, resorts and villas and is available in nine languages, enabling it to reach 96 per cent of European golfers in their mother tongue.

Miguel Girbes, director of golf at Finca Cortesin Hotel, Golf & Spa, said: “Providing the best possible luxury golf experience to our members and guests is central to everything that we do at the resort, so to receive these two top accolades is very satisfying. From the moment golfers arrive right through to the time when they leave, it’s our aim to make people feel as special as possible, and we will strive to continue to deliver the ultimate luxury golf service to all guests in the future.”