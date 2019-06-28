Costa Navarino unveils stylish new clubhouse

The Greek resort of Costa Navarino has unveiled a stunning new clubhouse overlooking its Bay Course.

Due to open in early July, the 2,000m2 building features a grass-topped roof, and although the structure is only clearly visible when playing the 18th hole, once inside, or standing out on the terrace, it offers expansive views across the Robert Trent Jones Jnr-designed Bay Course and the Bay of Navarino.

Designed by Athens-based AETER Architects, with interiors by London’s MKV Design, the clubhouse is aligned with Costa Navarino’s sustainable principles to preserve and enhance the local environment. Based on the doctrine of bioclimatic architecture, it features planted roofs, which will ultimately include a total of 27,500 plants and trees – both around the clubhouse and on its roof – as well as materials and systems that maximise the building’s energy efficiency.

The spacious interior features restaurant and bar facilities – including, for six weeks in July and August, a pop-up, Funky Gourmet restaurant, the first time a two-Michelin-star dining experience will be available in Greece outside of Athens.

The clubhouse’s unique design and facilities – including a pro shop and relaxation areas – will further enhance the golf offering at Costa Navarino and the unique experiences for its guests.