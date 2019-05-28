Costa Navarino unveils date for 2020 Messinia Pro-Am

The date for the fourth annual Messinia Pro-Am at the Costa Navarino Resort in Greece has been announced.

The event, which will be held from February 19-22, 2020, is played on the resort’s award-winning Dunes and Bay golf courses, and is limited to 50 teams, each of which comprises one PGA professional and three amateurs.

Sanctioned by the PGAs of Europe, and held under the auspices of the PGAs of Greece and the Hellenic Golf Federation, the Messinia Pro-Am not only provides a memorable three-day golfing experience, but also includes a full programme of themed events and activities which showcase the region.

The par-70, 5,422m, Robert Trent Jones Jr-designed Bay Course overlooks the historic Bay of Navarino. It is surrounded by olive groves and will welcome golfers in June to a new earth-sheltered clubhouse, blending into the landscape and almost invisible to the eye. The course meanders through three distinct settings – seaside, canyon, and grove – to provide striking contrasts.

The par-71, 6,018m, Bernhard Langer and EGD-designed Dunes Course offers spectacular sea and river views and incorporates links-style features in areas closest to the sea, while occasionally venturing into olive and fruit groves.

The event’s official travel partner is Athens-based Erasmus Conferences & Events S.A. and team registration – which is strictly on a first-come, first-served basis – will open soon.

To watch a video of the 2019 Messinia Pro-Am at Costa Navarino, click here.