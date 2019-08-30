Brora steps out of social media shadow with rainbow image

Brora Golf Club in Scotland has further highlighted its appeal to visiting golfers after a stunning rainbow image over the renowned links achieved national and international fame via social media.

Lynda Mackay, who works in the Professional’s Shop at the Highland club, was quick to rush out and grab the picture of the rainbow that arced over the links on August 17. The club swiftly shared the image on its Facebook and Instagram pages, reaching almost 8,000 people on Facebook and gaining over 240 likes. The rainbow was then also posted on the club Twitter page, which has a 5,000-strong following.

The image was picked up by leading American website golf.com, who wrote a story about a ‘beautiful sight of a perfect rainbow overlooking a golf course’ as Monday morning golfers in the US sat at their work desks. The article was posted on the golf.com Twitter account to their 321,000 followers, simply posing the question: ‘Is this heaven?’

UK magazine Golf Monthly also spotted the photo on Twitter who posted ‘Stunning!’, while Sky Sports reporter Charles Paterson retweeted the image to his 14,000 audience. In total, Brora’s rainbow tweet has been liked over 300 times, achieved almost 50,000 impressions on Twitter and almost 4,000 engagements.

Tony Gill, the secretary at Brora, said: “We are always looking to increase the appeal of our course to visitors, and images like the rainbow certainly help! It is a great image from Lynda and, incredibly, there was another lovely rainbow photo over the course that we also posted the following day. News travels fast in the world of social media and we are delighted with the comments on the photos and look forward to welcoming more visitors to enjoy our course and scenery.”

Brora, who were also recently visited by a team of popular online vloggers for YouTube content, continue to welcome strong visitor numbers from across the globe. Last October, the club reported 6,500 visitors have flocked to the stunning links, coming from as far afield as Australia, South Africa, the Bahamas, the US and European countries.

Consistently ranked as one of the top links courses in the UK, Brora has been highly praised by the legendary Tom Watson as “a wonderful links golf course”. Part of the ‘Magnificent Seven’ golf clubs that form The James Braid Highland Golf Trail, starting at Boat of Garten in the south to Reay in the far north, Brora is only an hour from Inverness by car. The club is also part of the Dornoch Firth Golf Pass, together with Royal Dornoch, Tain and Golspie. For the first time, the pass brings together five of the Highland’s finest courses to offer an easy-to-book golf card for the visitor enabling great discounts throughout the year.