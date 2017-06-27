BRG Group and Nicklaus Design to jointly develop Golf Tourism In Vietnam

During Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s visit to the USA, Madame Nguyen Thi Nga, chairman of BRG Group, signed a principle agreement with Nicklaus Design to design and develop a portfolio of new golf courses in Vietnam.

BRG Group is Vietnam’s leading golf course operator, while Nicklaus Design is the world’s leading golf course design firm with more than 400 golf courses in 43 countries and 39 U.S. States. Nicklaus Design was founded by golf legend Jack Nicklaus.

The freshly minted agreement pledges total commitment on behalf of both parties to construct quality golf courses operated by BRG. The shared vision is to make Vietnam one of the most attractive golf destinations in the world; drive golf tourism; and foster the growth of the game.

“Vietnam has a tremendous potential for golf tourism supported by good year-round weather and our friendly, service-orientated people,” said Madame Nga. “To take full advantage of our competitive edge, we have teamed up with Nicklaus Design through an agreement that ensures our new golf courses will be very attractive destinations designed and built to international standards.

“With everything we do, we apply environmentally friendly principles to preserve the natural ecosystems both inside and outside of our golf courses.”

The visit of the Prime Minister underlined the importance of this relationship.

“It is especially meaningful that this signing ceremony coincideswith the visit of Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc to America,” Madame Nga added, “and we promise the Prime Minister that we will deliver this vision of Vietnam as a fabulous golfing destination and a great golf nation.”

The signing ceremony signalled a significant milestone in the strategic cooperation between BRG Group and Nicklaus Design. Since Madame Nga and Nicklaus Design signed their first agreement to design BRG Legend Hill Golf Resort in 2011, the spirit of cooperation has continuously grown. There are currently two additional 18-hole Nicklaus Design golf courses under construction in Vietnam.

“On behalf of Jack Nicklaus and Jack Nicklaus II, Nicklaus Design is delighted to continue our ongoing relationship with BRG Group and Madame Nga,” said Paul Stringer, President, Asia-Pacific for Nicklaus Design. “This historic signing between BRG Group and Nicklaus Design solidifies our relationship for the future. We look forward to creating more great golf for the BRG Group and golfers throughout Vietnam.”

Key moments along the BRG-Nicklaus path have included the 2015 signing ceremony to open the Jack Nicklaus Academy of Golf in Hanoi in the summer of 2015; opening BRG Legend Hill Golf Resort in late 2015; the Kings Course ground-breaking at BRG Kings Island Golf Resort designed by Jack Nicklaus II in 2016; and the commencement of works on the Nicklaus Design course at BRG Da Nang Golf Resort in early 2017.

The strategic alliance between BRG Group and Nicklaus Design promises to bring world-class golf to a nation hungry for growth in sports tourism and the game. Together, this combination aims to draw interest in golf from all over the world resulting in domestic employment and foreign patronage.

BRG Group http://www.brggroup.vn

Nicklaus Design http://www.nicklaus.com/design/

