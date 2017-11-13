Azalea to Spearhead 2018 UK Marketing for Souillac Golf & Country Club 

Set in the heart of the beautiful Dordogne Valley, Souillac Golf & Country Club has everything needed to explore one of France’s most famous regions, and has appointed leading marcomms specialist the Azalea Group to reinforce its golfing profile in the UK and Europe.

The popular golf and family destination has engaged the services of the PR and marketing experts to help increase awareness and visibility for the resort across key markets in the UK and selected continental markets.

Situated in 60 hectares of magnificent countryside in the south-west of France, Souillac provides the ideal base for both couples and families to combine a relaxing golfing break with the opportunity to discover the many historic, cultural and gastronomic delights of the region.

Designed by acclaimed architect Jeremy Pern, the resort’s 18-hole, par-67 golf course lies in the middle of an oak forest and offers variety and a number of challenges as well as breathtaking views, with the emphasis on accuracy rather than length off the tee.

Alongside the course, the resort has a host of complimentary sports and leisure facilities including a covered driving range, nine swimming pools, two tennis courts, table tennis, a boules court, a children’s play area, a bar and a restaurant – serving a delicious mixture of drinks, snacks and regional dishes.

Accommodation is provided by a range of spacious and well-equipped two, three and four-bedroom lodges gathered in nine hamlets around the golf course – each benefitting from its own swimming pool.

As well as golf, hiking, kayaking, climbing, mountain-biking and horse-riding are just some of the activities that can be enjoyed nearby, while Souillac provides the gateway for visitors to discover some of the Dordogne Valley’s other delights including pre-historic caves, medieval chateaux and its world-famous foie gras, cheeses and wines.

And getting to the resort couldn’t be easier with Souillac lying within close reach of five airports – including Brive, just a 10-minute drive away – as well as being easily accessed by the motorway straight from Calais.

Ludovic Hanks, general manager of Souillac Golf & Country Club, said: “One of the many joys of the resort is that, as well as offering great golf, our location means that our guests can experience a wealth of other activities during their stay, and enjoy this historic part of France to the full.

“Souillac has all the ingredients needed for a relaxing golf break or family holiday in France, and we’re delighted to be working with Azalea over the coming months. We’ve been very impressed with the professional skills they have shown over the last few years and are looking forward to working closely with them to raise the resort’s profile in both new and existing markets.”

Azalea account director, Dan Chidley, said: “The Dordogne Valley has so much to offer golfers and families as a holiday destination, and with its array of facilities and fantastic location, Souillac is the perfect base. The appeal of playing golf in France is growing all the time, especially with the country hosting the Ryder Cup in 2018, and we’re very excited to have been given the chance to promote the resort to a wider audience.”

Now in its 11th year of trading, Azalea has established itself as one of Europe’s leading specialist agencies, working with some of the continent’s major national and regional tourist boards, flagship golf and lifestyle resorts, and leading brands.

Souillac Golf & Country Club www.souillaccountryclub.com

Azalea www.theazaleagroup.com