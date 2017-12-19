Assoufid Golf Club, Marrakech: Africa’s Best Golf Course 2017 

Assoufid Golf Club, situated close to the vibrant North African city of Marrakech, has been named the ‘Best Course in Morocco’ and the ‘Best in Africa’, at the 2017 World Golf Awards.

Retaining both accolades previously won in 2016 and bringing its tally of World Golf Awards to six, Assoufid Golf Club continues to receive critical acclaim and a host of visitor praise, thanks to its inspiring desert-style design, all-year-round superior conditioning, and its high levels of customer service.

Visitors to Assoufid can experience an excitingly diverse challenge across a rolling desert landscape featuring cacti, palm and olive trees, which encourages the site’s indigenous flora and fauna to thrive, whilst minimizing water consumption.

Set against the dramatic backdrop of North Africa’s snow-capped Atlas Mountains, the par-72 golf course, designed by Scottish PGA professional and former European Tour professional, Niall Cameron, forms part of a 222-hectare development, which will also see the development of a 5-star hotel and luxury residences, in addition to retail components to serve the residents of the project and a fully-fledged professional sports academy.

Guy Maxwell, Golf Director at Assoufid Golf Club, said: “Retaining two World Golf Awards for a second successive year is an achievement myself and the team are very proud of. These awards acknowledge our standing as one of the premier golf developments in Africa, and as a genuine, and inspiring, alternative to the tried-and-tested resorts of Spain and Portugal.”

Marrakech, within a three-hour flight time of most European capital cities and famed for its souks, world-class cuisine and clubs, was also recognised at this year’s awards as ‘Africa’s Best Golf Destination’.

Guy Maxwell added: “In addition to Marrakech being a first-class worldwide tourism destination, the city is unique in that it offers visiting golfers a truly special experience where they can combine their sporting passion with world-renowned cultural experiences.”

Assoufid Golf Club is situated just 20-minutes from the old town (medina) – a UNESCO World Heritage Site – and just 10-minutes from the international airport. Alongside its burgeoning golf proposition, the city’s must-visit sites include the Djemaa el Fna Square, Bahia Palace, Koutoubia Tower and the Saadian Tombs.

Assoufid Golf Club www.assoufid.com