Antognolla joins Pacific Links International Network

The Italian resort of Antognolla Golf has been accepted into the Pacific Links International Network, a global reciprocal network of world class golf properties and destinations, of over 450 member clubs in 44 countries.

Member properties include the likes of Le Golf National in France, the Centurion Club and Stoke Park in the UK, Trump International in the UAE, the Farm at Cape Kidnappers in New Zealand and PGA Catalunya Resort in Spain, to name but a few.

César Burguière, golf director at Antognolla Golf, commented: “To be welcomed into Pacific Links International, alongside some world class golf properties, is a great privilege for Antognolla. It demonstrates that the renovation work and investment into the golf course, operation and team, is paying off.

“Antognolla Golf is re-emerging as one of the best golf experiences in Italy, and we will be delighted to welcome members of Pacific Links to this wonderful location in Umbria. It also acts as a valuable additional benefit to our growing membership family, as they will be welcomed as reciprocal members and gain access to preferential rates at an outstanding array of golf properties around the world.”

Antognolla Golf’s championship layout, which was designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr, underwent significant upgrade work in 2018, with all bunkers being completely renovated, an irrigation upgrade, new driving range and an extensive drainage programme, which has made Antognolla an all year-round destination. The renovations have matured well and Antognolla has just played host to the PGA of Italy Championship.

Rudy Anderson, president of Pacific Links International, commented: “Antognolla is a beautiful golf course in a wonderful location and we are delighted to welcome them to Pacific Links International. We look forward to our members experiencing Italy and Antognolla.”